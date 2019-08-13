|
|
MANGINO - Michael W. Sr. departed this life on August 10, 2019 at the age of 93. He is the beloved husband of Ellen Lee Mangino for 64 years.Devoted father of his 4 children and their spouses: Eileen Mangino (Bruce Johnson), Michael Mangino Jr. (Nancy Olsen), Patricia Lojek (Neal Lojek) and William Mangino (Janice Norden). Loving grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 1. Adored brother of Julie Eck, Marie Ruland, sister-in-law Sr. Rosemary Lee, Muriel Mangino and predeceased by 4 brothers and a sister. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He honorably served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He graduated Columbia College in 1951 where he met the love of his life Ellen Lee. He was a dedicated employee at Grumman Aerospace for over 27 years and was instrumental in designing the Lunar Module. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass St. Patrick's RC Church, Smithtown, NY, Wednesday 9:45 AM. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019