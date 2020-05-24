|
MARCANTANO - Michael E. 98, native of Massapequa for 66 years, passed away on May 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Marcantano. Loving father of Janice (Chris) Ullmeyer, Mark (Debbie) Marcantano, Ronald (Jane) Marcantano, Ellen Marcantano, and the late Michael Marcantano. Cherished grand- father of Patti (Kenny) Dawson, Michael (Kristen) Ullmeyer, Jason (Alyssa) Ullmeyer, Michael Marcantano, Joseph Marcantano, Matthew Marcantano, Toni (Ryan) Gilley, Mark Marcantano, Michael Marcantano, and Matthew Marcantano. Devoted great grandfather of Megan Dawson, Angela Dawson, Lisa Dawson, Zachery Ullmeyer, Logan Ullmeyer, Aurora Ullmeyer, Maggie Ullmeyer, and great-great grandfather of Julian Prunier. Michael and Margaret were also blessed to be foster parents of many other children. Michael will always be loved and remembered. Arrangements Entrusted to the care of Massapequa Funeral Home. A private Funeral will take place at St. Charles Cemetery. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020