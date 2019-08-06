|
|
McHUGH - Michael J., of Islip Terrace, LI on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie McHugh. Devoted father of the late Michael (Michelle), Jeanie (Jim) Johns, Daniel (Carolyn), Thomas (Carol), Margo (Russ) Jack, Patrick (Cindy) and Timothy (Debbie). Adoring Pop-Pop to Michael (Madelyn), Bridgette, Matthew Maggie, Nicholas, Megan (Neal), Jessica (Dan), Tyler, Tommy, Paul, Terence, Marie, William, Thomas, Brian, Kerry, Keith, Caitlin and Kelly. Predeceased by brothers, John, Vincent, Edward, sister Catherine and brother-in-law Martin Kelly. Survived by sister-in-laws Arlene and Mary. A devoted Nabisco employee of 46 years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1/2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI, Thursday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Michael's loving memory to , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. Visitation Wednesday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 6, 2019