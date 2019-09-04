Home

Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
Michael Meddis Notice
MEDDIS - Michael J, of Bay Shore, NY on September 1, 2019 at the age of 58. Proudly tended bar at the Viking in Islip for 36 years. Beloved son of Laurett and the late Robert. Devoted brother of Bob (Barbara), Laurie Rainis (George), and Scott (Denise). Amazing uncle of Rebecca, Devon and Owen. Great friend to many. Visiting will be Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. Cremation will be private. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
