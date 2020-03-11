Newsday Notices
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church
175 Wolf Hill Road
Melville, NY
View Map

Michael Merrigan


1930 - 2020
Michael Merrigan Notice
MERRIGAN - Michael T. "Tom" 89, of Melville, NY passed away Tuesday, March 3. Loving husband of Dorothy for 68-1-2 years. Beloved father of Nancy, Susan, Michael and Kathy. Devoted grandfather of Kristina, Courtney (Mark), Brittany (Hank), John (Margot), Lorraine (Peter), and Kasey, and greatgrand- father of 6 and counting. Retired Associate Managing Engineer UL Inc. US Army Korean War Veteran. Long time parishioner of St. Elizabeth's RC Church. His intelligence, quiet strength and humor will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc. 1380 New York Ave, Huntington Station, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held to celebrate his life at 10:30am on Friday, March 13 at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 175 Wolf Hill Road, Melville. Burial to follow with Military Honors at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
