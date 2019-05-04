|
MOCKLER - Michael J. on May 2, 2019 of Hampton Bays, NY. Beloved husband of Ann Marie. Loving father of Catherine Cain, Maura Moylan and Patrice Beecroft. Cherished Brother of Frank. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 94 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at St. Rosalie's R.C. Church at 10:30am. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Southampton, NY. www.rjosheafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019