R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Hampton Bays - Hampton Bays
94 East Montauk Highway
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
631-728-3131
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rosalie's R.C. Church
Michael Mockler Notice
MOCKLER - Michael J. on May 2, 2019 of Hampton Bays, NY. Beloved husband of Ann Marie. Loving father of Catherine Cain, Maura Moylan and Patrice Beecroft. Cherished Brother of Frank. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to the R. J. O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 94 E. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at St. Rosalie's R.C. Church at 10:30am. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Southampton, NY. www.rjosheafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019
