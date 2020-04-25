Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Morris

Add a Memory
Michael Morris Notice
MORRIS- Michael "Mick," 73, a longtime resident of Bayport, LI, died on April 15, 2020 after a seven-year struggle with cancer. Belove husband of Susan Riefenstahl Morris. Loving father of Jeffrey and Daniel Morris, Abra McMurray (Jason) and Tracy Morris, six beloved grandchildren and three sisters, Cinda Abbott (Gene), Susan Baker, and Kris Wingo (Jeff). If desired, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087, in memory of Michael S. Morris. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. A celebration of Mick's life will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
Download Now