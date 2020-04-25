|
MORRIS- Michael "Mick," 73, a longtime resident of Bayport, LI, died on April 15, 2020 after a seven-year struggle with cancer. Belove husband of Susan Riefenstahl Morris. Loving father of Jeffrey and Daniel Morris, Abra McMurray (Jason) and Tracy Morris, six beloved grandchildren and three sisters, Cinda Abbott (Gene), Susan Baker, and Kris Wingo (Jeff). If desired, donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087, in memory of Michael S. Morris. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. A celebration of Mick's life will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020