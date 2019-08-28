|
O'GRADY - Michael of Commack, NY on August 25, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Christine. Loving father of Michael (Chrissie), Erin and Sean (Laurie). Adored grandfather of Michael, Connor, Quinn, Sean, Ryan and Anthony. Dear brother of John (Marilyn). Reposing Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Commack Abbey Inc. 96 Commack Road Commack, New York. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30am Christ the King R.C Church Commack, NY Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, New York
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019