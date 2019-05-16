|
OLIVA - Michael passed peacefully on May 13th after a long courageous battle with ALS. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. He later worked for the LIRR and FRA. He was truly a dedicated railroad man. Michael was a loving, caring husband, dad & grandpa. He is survived by his wife Patty, his four children, Michael Jr., Nicholas, Gregory, & Christine. Adored grandpa of Jacob & Juliette. Also a loyal friend to many. You are invited to say goodbye to Michael on Thursday, May 16th at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa from 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, May 17 at St. William the Abbot. Interment Calver-ton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS association.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019