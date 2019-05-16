Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-4000
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
James Funeral Home
540 Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William the Abbot
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Oliva

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Oliva Notice
OLIVA - Michael passed peacefully on May 13th after a long courageous battle with ALS. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. He later worked for the LIRR and FRA. He was truly a dedicated railroad man. Michael was a loving, caring husband, dad & grandpa. He is survived by his wife Patty, his four children, Michael Jr., Nicholas, Gregory, & Christine. Adored grandpa of Jacob & Juliette. Also a loyal friend to many. You are invited to say goodbye to Michael on Thursday, May 16th at James Funeral Home, 540 Broadway, Massapequa from 2-5pm and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, May 17 at St. William the Abbot. Interment Calver-ton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS association.
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Funeral Home
Download Now