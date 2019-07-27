Home

Michael P. CAPLICE

Michael P. CAPLICE Notice
CAPLICE - Michael P., of West-bury, NY on his 80th birthday, on July 23, 2019. Much loved husband of Regina "Chris." Devoted father of Michael. Cherished brother of Catherine Treuter. Eternal life comes with a life well lived on earth, pain is replaced by peace. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-3 & 5-7 PM at the Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, located at 290 Post Ave. in Westbury. (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 11 AM at St. Brigid's Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on July 27, 2019
