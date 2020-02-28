|
ZENOBIO - Michael P., 80, of Sands Point, NY passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife Theresa (Boccieri) of 58 years, his children, grandchildren, and dear friends. He was born in the Bronx, NY on September 23, 1939, the son of the late Michael and the late Angela (Perluzzo) Zenobio, and brother of the late Stephanie (Zen-obio) Riveaux. He graduated from New Utrecht High School class of 1957 and attended Baruch College. Michael married Theresa Marie Boccieri on June 3, 1961. Their early years were spent in Brooklyn and Malverne, NY. The family moved to Sands Point in 1976. In addition to his beloved wife Theresa, he is survived by his children Michael (Donna), John (Paula), Keith (Monica), Cris (Terri), and Tricia (James Metzger). His joy lay in the legacy that is his children. He taught them to live with vigor and meet life with strength, character and care. His legacy continues with the next Zenobio generation who share his pride in family and dedication to each other. He is survived by ten grandchildren: John Jr. (Kerianne), Amanda, Ashley, Nicholas, Samantha, TJ, Kate, Lucas, Isabella and Thomas (Metzger). In the spirit of volunteerism Michael served 25 years on the Board of Zoning and Appeals for the Village of Sands Point, and served several times as President of the Harbor Acres Homeowners Association. He was a man who did not judge others and cooked for the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul Dismas House and Nourish Babylon.His faith was at the essence of who he was. He served his church, St. Peter of Alcantara, by volunteering in a variety of capacities from committees to building maintenance, restoration and long-term planning.Michael's visiting hours will be held Friday, February 28th from 3pm to 8pm at Fairchild & Sons Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY 11030. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 10:30am, St. Peter of Alcantara, 1321 Port Washington Blvd., Port Washington, NY directly followed by a burial at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, NY 11735. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, Michael be remembered with a donation to: St. Vincent de Paul Dismas House, 249 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714; SVDPLI.org (Donate) and/or Nourish Babylon, 12 Prospect St., Babylon, NY 11702; Christchurchbabylon.org (Give to Support Nourish Babylon)
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020