Bryant Funeral Home Inc
411 Old Town Rd
Setauket, NY 11733
(631) 473-0082
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
411 Old Town Road
Setauket, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
411 Old Town Road
Setauket, NY
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bryant Funeral Home
411 Old Town Road
Setauket, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Infant Jesus RC Church
BOWLER - Michael Patrick, of Port Jefferson Station, NY, on December 1, 2019 at age 72. Beloved husband of Helene for 50 years. Michael devoted his life unselfishly to the care of his family and those in his community. Loving father of Brendan (Amy), Kevan (Andrea), Michael (Ann), and the late Sean (Adena Hers-kovitz). "Silly Willy" grandfather, better known as "Poppy" who unconditionally loved John, Michael, Brian, Donny, Brodie, and Rory. Devoted brother of Kevin (Jennie), Stephanie, and Meg Malan-gone. Passionate long-time educator and lacrosse coach at Rocky Point High School, including a 2008 state championship team. Friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Road, E. Setauket. Visiting Wednesday, 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Mass Friday 10:30am Infant Jesus RC Church. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smith-town. Donations to Ride For Life, ALS Association, and Hope House Ministries would be appreciated. bryantfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
