MICHAEL PORTA III 1.27.69 12.21.15 4th Year IN A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY "The days were always brighter because you existed.The nights are always darker because you are gone. And no matter what anybody says about grief, and about time healing all wounds, truth be told, certain sorrows never fade away until the heart stops beating and the last breath is taken!" Time has not healed you leaving us, but it's taught us to live with the pain. Remembering Our Son Michael Mom, Dad & sister Suzanne
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019