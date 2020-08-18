1/
Michael Porto
PORTO - Michael A. of Long Beach, on August 15, 2020, after a 5 year battle with brain cancer. Devoted husband of Joan. Cherished father of Jennifer (Henry), Gina (Christopher), and Katie (George). Adored Poppy of Megan, Thomas, Kathryn, Dimitri, Sophia, & Serena.Caring son of Florence & the late Enrico. Loving brother to Lawrence (Lorraine) and Robert (Jinny). Deeply missed brother-in-law, cousin, uncle & friend. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Wednesday 2-4 Mass of ChristianBurial, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Point Lookout, Thursday 10AM. Burial to follow St. Charles-Resurrec-tion Cemeteries, Farmingdale.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Reposing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
AUG
20
Burial
St. Charles-Resurrec-tion Cemeteries
