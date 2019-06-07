|
PRINCE - Micheal Steven of Lake Grove on June 3, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved husband of Margaret (McLean). Loving and devoted father of Lauren, Allison, Elaina and Michael. Cherished brother of Chrissy, Donna, Ann Marie, Vicky Glaser (Willy) & Charlie (Karen). Dear son-in-law to James and Mary McLean; brother-in-law to Kent & Elizabeth Detwiler, Christopher and Christine McLean, James and Mary McLean, Michael McLean and Christopher Crosby-McLean. Michael was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on June 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, Moloney's Funeral Home in Lake Ron-konkoma. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 8th at 9:45am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Lake Ronkonkoma. In lieu of flowers, donations to an educational fund for the Prince children would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019