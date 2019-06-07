Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Prince

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Prince Notice
PRINCE - Micheal Steven of Lake Grove on June 3, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved husband of Margaret (McLean). Loving and devoted father of Lauren, Allison, Elaina and Michael. Cherished brother of Chrissy, Donna, Ann Marie, Vicky Glaser (Willy) & Charlie (Karen). Dear son-in-law to James and Mary McLean; brother-in-law to Kent & Elizabeth Detwiler, Christopher and Christine McLean, James and Mary McLean, Michael McLean and Christopher Crosby-McLean. Michael was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held on June 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm, Moloney's Funeral Home in Lake Ron-konkoma. Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 8th at 9:45am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Lake Ronkonkoma. In lieu of flowers, donations to an educational fund for the Prince children would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now