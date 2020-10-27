PLATT - Michael R. (Owner of Platt Plumbing and Heating) of Bay Shore, NY on October 25, 2020. Loving husband of Kathy. Devoted father of Brian. Dear brother of Bobby, Gloria, Ann Marie and the late Eileen Herr. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, L.I. on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday 10:00am at St. Patrick's Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to North Babylon Fire Company, 10 Hale Road, North Babylon, NY 11703, in his name are appreciated.







