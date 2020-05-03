Newsday Notices
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
Michael Regensburg Notice
REGENSBURG - Michael Joseph, passed suddenly, Friday April 17, 2020. (Non-COVID related). Loving husband of JoAnne. Beloved son of Kenneth and Jacqueline. Loving brother of Kathryn Cast (George) deceased, Kenneth (Luann), Patricia Tobin (Robert) and Barbara Jean Makinen (Shawn). Loving son in law of Steve (deceased) and Sandra Guerreri, brother in law of Anthony (Kate). Adored Uncle Mikey of ten nieces and nephews (Liam, deceased) their spouses and nineteen great nieces and nephews. A memorial mass and celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Fives Funeral Home, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday from May 3 to May 4, 2020
