Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
SABELLA - Michael J., passed peacefully at home at 97 years old of natural causes. Formerly of West Babylon, NY. Proud Veteran of WWII. Lifetime member of W.B. Lions Club. Predeceased by his beautiful wife Josephine. Loving father of Diane Cole (Chris) and Provi Bennett (Larry). Devoted grandfather to Michael Cole (Melissa), Steven Cole (Banu), Larry Bennett (Jenny) and Kelly Bennett. Adoring great-grandfather to Logan Cole. Admired by his many nieces and nephews, who all thought they were his favorite. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to VNS Hospice of Suffolk are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020
