|
|
SCAGLUSO - Michael J. of Commack, NY on May 15, 2019 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Loving father of Michael (Barbara), Frank (Andre), Joseph, and Jeannie (Jimmy) Catalano. Cherished grandfather of Carina, Joseph, Kaitlin, Matthew, Angelina, James, Mike, Jessica, Julia, Diana, Jillian and Frankie. Dear brother of Frank Scagluiso. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY, Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 AM Holy Cross RC Church, Nesconset NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019