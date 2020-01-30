Home

Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
(631) 499-4422
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Commack Abbey Inc
96 Commack Rd
Commack, NY 11725
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Matthews RC Church
Dix Hills, NY
View Map
Michael Scavone Jr. Notice
SCAVONE - Michael Jr., of Dix Hills NY on January 28, 2020 at the age of 70. Devoted husband and best friend of Joan. Cherished stepfather of Rebecca DuCote (Travis) and John Dowding (Janine). Bro-ther of Diane Mancini and Patricia Ambrosio. Beloved and more than just a brother in law to Lena Notarstefano, Petrina Notarstefano and Vincent Notarstefano (Elaine). Caring uncle and great uncle to nieces and nephews and a good friend to so many. Reposing Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Commack Abbey Inc, 96 Commack Road Commack, NY. Mass of a Christian Burial Saturday 9:45am at St. Matthews RC Church Dix Hills N.Y. Entombment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
