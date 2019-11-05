|
MULZOFF - Michael T., of Oceanside, formerly of West Babylon, joined his wife Clarice in Heaven on October 31, 2019. Michael is survived by his loving children Jill Patricia Greene and Michael H Mulzoff. Cherished by his five grand-children Donna Greene, Joel Greene, Suzanne Rodriguez, Stacy Field, Kimberly Keown, and beloved by his six great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday from 5-9 PM at Noce Funeral Home, 189 Route 109, West Babylon, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, West Babylon NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 5, 2019