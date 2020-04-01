|
TALBERT - Bishop Dr. Michael Vernon, Sr. CELEBRATING THE LIFE of Bishop Dr. Michael Vernon Talbert, Sr.Michael Vernon Talbert was born on April 29, 1956 in Independence, Louisiana to the late James D. Talbert, Sr. and Irene (Offlee) Talbert. He was the youngest son of eleven children. Bishop Dr. Michael V. Talbert transitioned from this life on March 23, 2020. Michael graduated from Denham Springs High School, where he was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. During his young adult years, "Brother Michael", as he was affectionately called by many, loved mentoring, ministering, and spending time with the youth in his community. After receiving a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Louisiana College, he continued his education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Additionally, he was a clergy participant in intensive courses of religious studies held on the campus of Harvard University. Brother Michael became an ordained minister. In 1992, God called him to pastor First Baptist Church of Wyandanch, New York. Under Rev..Talbert's leadership, the church's name was changed to First Church of Wyandanch Ministries. On June 27, 2004, Rev. Talbert received his consecration through the laying on of hands to the office of Bishop. On March 23, 2001, Bishop Talbert married the love of his life, Gina D. Baham. Shortly thereafter, their union was blessed with twins, Alayna and Michael Jr., followed by Aaron. Lastly Abigail, whose birth gave Bishop a greater desire to fulfill his purpose and beat stage four colon cancer. Bishop Talbert was armed with his mission to spread the gospel of the Kingdom, which has transcended across the globe. His ministry has made a life-changing impact in conferences, seminars and pastoral teachings nationally and internationally. As a result, missions, and churches have been planted in both Kenya and India. Bishop Talbert was the spiritual son of the late Dr. Myles Munroe. He graduated from Dr. Munroe's Leadership Mentoring Program and was a Kingdom Partner of International Third World Leaders Association (ITWLA). Bishop Talbert has notably served his community in numerous capacities. Specifically, in education as a former Board of Education president and trustee for the Wyandanch Union Free School District. He was also a consultant and advisor to governmental officials, inclusive of serving as a consultant and advisor to a former President on legislating crime bills. Always a student of the Word of God, Bishop Talbert was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Canadian International Chaplaincy Association in 2014. Along with this distinguished honor, he received his Chaplain's License from Word of Life Ministries International (WOLMI) and was given an Ambassadorial appointment. This appointment bestowed upon him the title of His Excellency Reverend Michael V. Talbert Sr., DKA. In 2016, Bishop Talbert created the School of Ministry Embassy Training Center. This was an environment where he dedicated his time and resources to educating, equipping, and deploying Kingdom Ambassadors. Determined to leave people and places better than he found it, Bishop Talbert was the founder and presiding prelate of Kingdom Builders International Ministries, Inc. He also was the founder and director of Faith Community Builders Inc., an affordable housing corporation that makes homeownership possible to people of all income levels. In 2019, Bishop Dr. Michael V. Talbert, Sr. authored a book, "Speaking to the King in Me" (Embassy Publishing, 2019); highlighting the connecting power of using God's creative Words to promote life, prosperity, faith and healing. You could often find Bishop fishing, which was his favorite pastime, but more than that, preaching the gospel and watching his children excel in their areas of gifting brought him great joy.Bishop Dr. Michael V. Talbert, Sr. leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, his children, his brothers, sisters, family, church family, and friends.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020