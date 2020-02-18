Home

Services
Cassidy Funeral Home, Inc.
156 Willis Avenue
Mineola, NY 11501
(516) 746-6222
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael Vezzi Notice
VEZZI - Michael Johnbeloved citizen of Mineola on February 16, 2020. Devoted father of Rosanne (Frank), Theresa (Daniel), and Michael, dear brother of Maryanne. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Thomas, Daniel, and Nicholas. Member of Mineola Salvation Army, board member of Sagamore Hill Advisory. Village of Mineola Library Board member. Honorary Life Member Corpus Christi Council-No. 2502 Knights of Columbus and member-volunteer North Hempstead Town Project Independence. Visiting Hours: 7-9 pm Tuesday, 2-5 and 7-9 pm Wednesday, Cassidy Funeral Home 156 Willis Avenue, Mineola. Funeral Mass Thursday, Corpus Christi Church. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2020
