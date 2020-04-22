|
|
CONTRASTANO - Michael W., 96, of Farmingdale NY, formally of Brooklyn NY, passed away peacefully on 4-18-2020. Beloved husband of the late Katherine Contrastano. Loving father to son Salvatore and his wife Ana, daughter Ann and her husband Brian. Loving grandfather to Shawn and his wife Donna, Brian Jr., Danielle, Michael and Michelle. Proud great-grandfather to Julia, Brayden and Analese. He proudly served our country in WWII in the US Army/Corp. Burial will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mccourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. MCCOURTANDTRUDDEN.ORG
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020