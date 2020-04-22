Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Contrastano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Contrastano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Contrastano Notice
CONTRASTANO - Michael W., 96, of Farmingdale NY, formally of Brooklyn NY, passed away peacefully on 4-18-2020. Beloved husband of the late Katherine Contrastano. Loving father to son Salvatore and his wife Ana, daughter Ann and her husband Brian. Loving grandfather to Shawn and his wife Donna, Brian Jr., Danielle, Michael and Michelle. Proud great-grandfather to Julia, Brayden and Analese. He proudly served our country in WWII in the US Army/Corp. Burial will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mccourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc. MCCOURTANDTRUDDEN.ORG
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -