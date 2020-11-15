PORT - Dr. Michael William, 63, of Woodbury, NY, passed away after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer on October 25, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his bed watching football and surrounded by his family. Michael graduated with honors from Brandeis University and went on to study medicine at Downstate University. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, traveling around the world, running marathons and gardening. Michael W. Port, M.D., serves on the Board of Directors for Melville, NY - based North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), a leading single specialty anesthesia and peri-operative practice management company in the United States. Dr. Port also serves as the Managing Partner, for Huntington Partners, L.L.P., a NAPA partner anesthesia practice in Huntington, NY. Board Certified in Anesthesiology, Dr. Port has practiced anesthesia at Huntington Hospital since 1986. Dr. Port trained in Anesthesiology at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University, followed by a clinical fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in pediatric, neurologic, and cardiac anesthesia. He has served on the Board of Directors of NAPA since 1998. Additionally, Dr. Port served on the Board of Directors of Grand Cayman, B.V.I. - based Practice Security Insurance Company, SPC, Ltd. (PRASEC). He was a devoted partner to his spouse, Jacqueline, as well a generous, patient, loving and nurturing father to their children: Billy, Lindsey, Allison and Tyler. Michael was a wonderful "Grampa" to his granddaughter Winnie and two grandsons, Branson and Arthur. The family held a funeral on Tuesday, October 27 at 1pm at Guttermans Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY and ask that any donations made in Michael's honor go towards The Lustgarten Foundation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store