|
|
ZADIS - Michael of Westbury, NY on June 28, 2019 at the age of 99. Former owner of Westbury Appliance. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Lagnese) and the late Lucy (nee Cimino). Loving dad of Patricia Buttrill (Joe), and Jayne Vetter (Howie). Fond brother of the late Peter and the late Alice Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Jonathan & David. Dear great- grandfather of Emmeline and Leah. Friends may visit Monday 2:00 - 4:30 PM and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Hope R.C. Church, 534 Broadway, Carle Place, NY. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on June 30, 2019