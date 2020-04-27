|
|
SALAMACK - Michaline "Lee", of Farmingdale, NY, 102, died on April 21, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas Szwejkowski (MaryEllen), and the late Eileen Rei. Cherished grandmother to Jason, Justin, James, Jenna, and Christine. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by husbands Frank Szwejkowski and Edward Salamack. Loving aunt to Mary, Billy, Janet, Stan, Rich, Liz, June, Peggy, and Robbo. After blessing of her casket at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home on April 24th, internment followed at the Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020