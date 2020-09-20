Michele Grischuk

Grischuk - Michele(nee Perkosky), age 65, of Trumbull, CT and formerly of Wantagh, passed away September 15, 2020 after a decades-long battle with cancer. Michele was born in Amityville, NY to Joseph and Mary Perkosky. Michele was a School Paraprofessional, working with special needs children in Trumbull's public schools for over 10 years. Prior to that, she was an administrator in both the Financial Services and Information Technology industries in New York City. She loved reading, gardening, spending time with her family, and watching the deer walk through her yard. She adored James Taylor and Aretha Franklin; Jones Beach and Madison Square Park; Sons of Anarchy, British crime shows, and pigs (yes, pigs;) and she made the best brownies her sons and their friends ever devoured. She is survived by her husband, David; two beloved sons, John and Michael; her devoted sister JoAnn Markwardt and her husband Paul; and by many loving cousins. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects (for a walk through wake) on Wednesday from 4pm to 7:45pm at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Masks are required. Please follow social distancing guidelines. A private service will be held for the family at 8pm. Interment will be private. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mullinsfh.com
