GOLDMAN - Dr. Mitchell B. It is with profound sorrow that we note the passing of Dr. Mitchell B. Goldman, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He died peacefully at his home at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Carole Sue, cherished son, proud father of Drs. Steven (Talia), David (Hnin), and Robbie (Katina). Loving grandfather to Elleana and Jake, Sammy, Benji and Josh, Danny and Zach, special big brother and Carole White and most devoted nephew. Mitchell was born on May 20, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY to Jacob and Rose Goldman. He received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School and was later stationed in Fort Eustis Virginia from 1961 - 1963, where he served as a Captain in the Army. He practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology for 45 years, serving as the Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Southside Hospital. It is estimated that he delivered over 6,000 babies. Mitchell had a passion for caring for his community. He was a volunteer cantor for Temple Shalom in Sayville for over 35 years. Aside from caring for his family and community, he loved to care for his lawn. He enjoyed weeding his gardens and riding his tractor, waving to the passing cars that would beep to him, as they recognized him as "their doctor." He also enjoyed spending his weekends on his boat, cruising the Great South Bay and visiting Fire Island with his friends and family. Mitchell Goldman leaves behind a legacy of helping. He instilled those values to all those who had contact with him. It is the family's hope that these values will transcend his loss and will perpetuate his memory forever.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020