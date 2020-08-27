1/
Michelle G. Clancy
CLANCY - Michelle G. (nee Meola) of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on August 23, 2020 in her 53rd year. Loving wife of Norman. Cherished mother of Norman. Dear sister of Maria Meola. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 7:00PM. Cremation private Nassau Suffolk Crematory. Visiting Sunday 5-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
AUG
30
Service
07:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
