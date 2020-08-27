CLANCY - Michelle G. (nee Meola) of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on August 23, 2020 in her 53rd year. Loving wife of Norman. Cherished mother of Norman. Dear sister of Maria Meola. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 7:00PM. Cremation private Nassau Suffolk Crematory. Visiting Sunday 5-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Cancer Society
, 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788. www.moloneyfh.com