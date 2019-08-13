|
BUCKIUS - Michelle (Dr. Max) Theresa, MD, passed from the arms of her loving wife into her Heavenly Father's arms on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00am. She fought a short but fierce battle with cancer. Michelle was born September 23, 1982 in Queens and grew up in Bethpage, Long Island. She attended Maria Regina Elementary School and then Sacred Heart Academy. She also attended Maria Regina RC Church in Seaford, Long Island. She completed her undergraduate work at Wake Forest and then traveled to St. George's in Grenada for medical school. She was a resident at the York Hospital General Surgery program and then went on to a 3 year plastic surgery fellowship at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. She then returned to York to join Denise Kenna, MD at Plastic Surgery of York. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Dale Buckius and Rochelle Anne Buckius. She is survived by her wife C. Heather Brent MD, their children Cameron, Claire and Corban. Her extended family includes a parental aunt Lynn Bradley and her family, husband John, cousins Heather Cole and Christy Bradley-Harris. She had several paternal aunts and uncles also from the Queens area under surname Gargiulo. Celebration of Life Services will be held on September 7, 2019 at Lauxmont Farms at the Rotunda, 1215 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368, (717) 779-5052. Gates will be open to guests at 2pm. Celebration service to start at 3pm, followed by a family meal and continued celebration. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York. In lieu of flowers, at this time we would kindly ask for donations to the Girl Scouts of America or to the Brent-Buckius Children's College Fund through First National Bank, 55 Arsenal Rd., York, PA 17404, or a . Condolences may be shared at: beckfunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019