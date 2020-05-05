|
JUDGE- Michael J. of Merrick, LI passed away in his sleep on May 1, 2020. Son of the late Dr. Joseph T. and Louise Judge. Beloved husband of Evelyn. Devoted andproud father of Tim and Brigid, and father-in-law of Tim White. Dear brother of Joe, Kathy, Dr. Peter, Sean, Judy and the late Mary Louise, and brother-in-law of William, Daniel, Matthew, and Kevin Flood, as well as their spouses. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael (Mike) was a dedicated Project Manager (PMP) for over 30 years and an influential Villanova alum. Michael was loved by everyone who knew him and will be forever missed. Go Cats!!
Published in Newsday from May 5 to May 6, 2020