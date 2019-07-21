Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
Melville,, NY
Milazzo Lillian

Milazzo Lillian Notice
MILAZZO - Lillian, 94, of Huntington, on July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of James (Gail) and Maria Milazzo and mother-in-law to the late Donna. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Ralph, Dominick, Kenneth and Angelo. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville, Tuesday 10:30 AM. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lillian's name to .
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019
