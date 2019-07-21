|
|
MILAZZO - Lillian, 94, of Huntington, on July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore. Loving mother of James (Gail) and Maria Milazzo and mother-in-law to the late Donna. Cherished grandmother of Danielle, Ralph, Dominick, Kenneth and Angelo. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville, Tuesday 10:30 AM. Entombment Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lillian's name to .
Published in Newsday on July 21, 2019