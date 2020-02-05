Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
East Islip, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Bay Shore, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Consiglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Consiglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Consiglio Notice
CONSIGLIO - Mildred, longtime resident of Islip, NY, on February 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her beloved husband Albert. Loving mother of Linda Ryan and Susan Consiglio. Cherished grandmother of Greg (Karen) Sutorius and Peter (Nicole) Sutorius, and great grandmother of Roman and Nathan. Visiting will be Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main Street, Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip, NY. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore, NY. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -