CONSIGLIO - Mildred, longtime resident of Islip, NY, on February 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her beloved husband Albert. Loving mother of Linda Ryan and Susan Consiglio. Cherished grandmother of Greg (Karen) Sutorius and Peter (Nicole) Sutorius, and great grandmother of Roman and Nathan. Visiting will be Thursday 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main Street, Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 9:45am at St. Mary's RC Church in East Islip, NY. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore, NY. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020