REARDON - Mildred E., of East Meadow, passed away peacefully on April 16th of natural causes, just one month shy of her 98th birthday. Beloved wife of the late William F. Loving mother of Kathleen Brown (George), William F. (Julie) and Carol Baron (Maurice). Cherished grandmother of Shannon Brown, Megan Casaula, Andrew Baron and Jefferson Reardon. Adored great grandma of Ellie, Kevin and Will. Survived by her sister Patricia Weissler and brother William H. Brown. Founding member of Holy Family Church, Hicksville. Lifetime member of Rosary Altar Society and dedicated volunteer of numerous Church organizations. Forty- year member of Westbury Mercy League. Donations in Mildred's name to Holy Family Parish Outreach, 17 Fordham Ave., Hicksville, NY 11801 are appreciated. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020