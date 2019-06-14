|
|
HOGAN - Mildred, age 90, of Sayville NY, passed peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donald Jr., (Donna), Kathleen Keeney (Robert) and Chris (Mary Wirth). Cherished grandmother of Michael Keeney, Elizabeth Garritano (Vincent), Mark (Lauren), David Keeney (Christina), Denise Turner (James), Erica, Kelly, and Kyle. Adored great grandmother of McKenna. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville, NY 11796, on Monday June 17, 2019, from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow St. Lawrence Cemetery, Sayville, NY.
Published in Newsday from June 14 to June 15, 2019