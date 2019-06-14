Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
View Map
HOGAN - Mildred, age 90, of Sayville NY, passed peacefully on June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Donald Jr., (Donna), Kathleen Keeney (Robert) and Chris (Mary Wirth). Cherished grandmother of Michael Keeney, Elizabeth Garritano (Vincent), Mark (Lauren), David Keeney (Christina), Denise Turner (James), Erica, Kelly, and Kyle. Adored great grandmother of McKenna. Reposing at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville, NY 11796, on Monday June 17, 2019, from 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow St. Lawrence Cemetery, Sayville, NY.
Published in Newsday from June 14 to June 15, 2019
