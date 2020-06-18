Mildred Martinetti

MARTINETTI - Mildred A. on June 2, 2020, age 95, of Locust Valley, NY, formerly of East Norwich, NY. Beloved mother of William (Judy), Karen Rosolino (John), John (Suraya), and Richard. Loving grandmother of Jodi Kilbride (Michael), John Rosolino (Jessica Carnivale), Owen, and Chloe. Cherished Big Grandma of Michael, Lauren, John, Matthew and Joseph Kilbride. Dear sister of Rita Mezzapelle. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, Saturday 10:00 a.m. St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY. Private Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.