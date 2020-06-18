Mildred Martinetti
MARTINETTI - Mildred A. on June 2, 2020, age 95, of Locust Valley, NY, formerly of East Norwich, NY. Beloved mother of William (Judy), Karen Rosolino (John), John (Suraya), and Richard. Loving grandmother of Jodi Kilbride (Michael), John Rosolino (Jessica Carnivale), Owen, and Chloe. Cherished Big Grandma of Michael, Lauren, John, Matthew and Joseph Kilbride. Dear sister of Rita Mezzapelle. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass, Saturday 10:00 a.m. St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY. Private Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
