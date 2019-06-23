|
PAPPALARDO - Mildred C., 98, of Quakertown PA, formerly of Huntington, NY on June 21, 2019. Mildred and her husband owned Pappalardo Furniture in Huntington for 36 years. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Loving mother of Gena Finelli, Frances Marvinney, MaryJane Petit and Vincent (Dayna). Dear grandmother of Eddie, Anthony, Lillian, Tony and Danielle and great-grand-mother of 9. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service Wed-nesday 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019