Mildred Rose Gismondi

Mildred Rose Gismondi Notice
GISMONDI Mildred Rose (Millie) of East Meadow. It is with great sadness that Millie passed away on April 15, 2020. Millie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Stephen. Loving mother of Laura, Maria and Stephen. Special grandma to Jenna, Stephanie, Brianna and Kayla. Adoring mother-in-law of David and Lisa. Loving sister to Barbara and Ann. Beloved "Aunt Millie" to her nieces and nephews. She will forever be in our hearts. A memorial will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
