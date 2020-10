SCHLICK - Mildred of Wallingford, CT, formerly of West Islip, NY passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of 56 years of the late Edwin.She is survived by her children Gregory Schlick (Mary), Linda Austin (Michael), Patricia Astorino (Terry), Robin Gusmano (Richard). She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey Schlick (Robin). Loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 14. Please see www.wallingfordfh.com for more information.