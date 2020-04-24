|
SPAR - Mildred "Mimi", 91, died peacefully, of natural causes, on April 22nd. Mimi lived a long and happy life. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on October 13, 1928, Mimi attended Brooklyn College, where she studied fashion merchandising. She married Harold Spar in 1950; they enjoyed a loving marriage for 66 years, until his passing. Mimi excelled as a loving and supportive wife, mother, and homemaker. She volunteered her time to ORT to further Jewish education and values. She was the cherished mother of Bonnie Goldberg (Glenn), Lisa Frankel (Lee), and Eric Spar (Abbe); loving grandmother of Carly, Jed, Erin, Cara, Corey, Justin and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Eli, Nolan, Mia, Harrison, Maeve, and Leo. Mimi's family relied upon, and are so grateful for, the outstanding caregiving provided by her home health aides: Joy, Eddie, Sandy, Philly, Dolly, and especially Sue, who was by Mimi's side for the last thirteen years. As one of the aides expressed so aptly--Mimi was an exceptional woman: courageous, funny, and kind.Because of the current situation, the family will hold a private graveside service and observe shiva at home. They request that donations in Mimi's memory be made to feedingamerica.org/coronavirus.
