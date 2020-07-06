1/
Mildred Spiers
SPIERS - Mildred of Hicksville, NY on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Loving mother of Robert (Patricia) and Richard (Sharon). Cherished grandmother to Jessica, Alexa and Brett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Road Hicksville on Tuesday 2-6 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church
JUL
8
Interment
St. Charles Cemetery
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
