Mildred Spiers

SPIERS - Mildred of Hicksville, NY on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm. Loving mother of Robert (Patricia) and Richard (Sharon). Cherished grandmother to Jessica, Alexa and Brett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home 125 W. Old Country Road Hicksville on Tuesday 2-6 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church Hicksville. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 6, 2020.