PETERSON - Mildred W. "Millie" age 83 of Oceanside. Passed on 4/3/2020 suddenly of Coronavirus. She was as lifetime member of the Ladies Aux VFW and served as State President 1979/80. Wife of the late Robert Peterson. Loving Mother of Eleanor Sendkewitz (Barry) and Edward Peterson (Diane). Nana of Amanda & Bobby Sendkewitz. Sister of Joyce Weyant and many neices and nephews. No wake or funeral due to these times. A memorial mass and celebration of her life TBD. In lieu of cards and flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations made to: vetdogs.org/GiveToMillie
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2020