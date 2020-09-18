1/
Mildred Wilcox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILCOX - Mildred, on September 11 2020 at 87 years. A long-time teacher, coach and athletic director at Harborfields High School. She officiated field hockey, volleyball, and gymnastics in Suffolk County and served on the Board of Directors for the Long Island Senior Games. The daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Wilcox (nee Ohlson). A cher-ished friend of Barbara Karnes and Ellie Malopolski. Visitation Monday, September 21 from 2-6 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Interment on Tuesday, September 22, at Windham Center Cemetery (Old Burying Grounds), 219 Windham Center Road, Windham, CT 06280. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested in Mildred's memory to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. bfhli.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Interment
Windham Center Cemetery (Old Burying Grounds)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved