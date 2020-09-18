Mildred Wilcox

WILCOX - Mildred, on September 11 2020 at 87 years. A long-time teacher, coach and athletic director at Harborfields High School. She officiated field hockey, volleyball, and gymnastics in Suffolk County and served on the Board of Directors for the Long Island Senior Games. The daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Wilcox (nee Ohlson). A cher-ished friend of Barbara Karnes and Ellie Malopolski. Visitation Monday, September 21 from 2-6 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Interment on Tuesday, September 22, at Windham Center Cemetery (Old Burying Grounds), 219 Windham Center Road, Windham, CT 06280. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are requested in Mildred's memory to the Guide Dog Foundation, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. bfhli.com