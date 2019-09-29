|
PAGGI - Milena A., age 96, on September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Paggi. Loving mother of Louis (Carol Lee) and Irene Demezzo (John). Devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 6 great-granchildren. Dear sister of Bessie Lamonica and Berta Musso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Tuesday 9:45AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019