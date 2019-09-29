Home

Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
St Anthonys RC Church
110 Anchor Ave
Oceanside, NY
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Farmingdale, NY
Milena Paggi Notice
PAGGI - Milena A., age 96, on September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Antonio Paggi. Loving mother of Louis (Carol Lee) and Irene Demezzo (John). Devoted grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 6 great-granchildren. Dear sister of Bessie Lamonica and Berta Musso. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road, Oceanside, Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Tuesday 9:45AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019
