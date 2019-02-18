Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Millicent Greenholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millicent Greenholtz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Millicent Greenholtz Notice
GREENHOLTZ - Millicent, 83, of Saratoga, NY, formerly of Huntington on February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother of Adam and Loretta (David Albrecht). Cherished grandmother of Nick Albrecht & Matthew. With her husband and many others, Millicent helped to found the Youth league of St. Patrick's Church. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her name. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now