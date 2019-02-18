|
GREENHOLTZ - Millicent, 83, of Saratoga, NY, formerly of Huntington on February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother of Adam and Loretta (David Albrecht). Cherished grandmother of Nick Albrecht & Matthew. With her husband and many others, Millicent helped to found the Youth league of St. Patrick's Church. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her name. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2019