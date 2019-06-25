Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church
Greenlawn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie Bruno

Notice Condolences Flowers

Millie Bruno Notice
BRUNO- Millie R., of Greenlawn, L.I. on June 21, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Bruno. Loving mother of Joseph (Mary) Bruno and the late Anna Bogen. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Jeffrey, Jason, James, Christopher, Elizabeth Martinek, the late Robert Bogen and thirteen great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of Barbara Bradley. Visiting will be Wednesday 7 - 9 p.m. and Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Mem - orials to , 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788 would be appreciated.www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now