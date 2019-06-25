|
BRUNO- Millie R., of Greenlawn, L.I. on June 21, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Bruno. Loving mother of Joseph (Mary) Bruno and the late Anna Bogen. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Jeffrey, Jason, James, Christopher, Elizabeth Martinek, the late Robert Bogen and thirteen great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of Barbara Bradley. Visiting will be Wednesday 7 - 9 p.m. and Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church, Greenlawn. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. Mem - orials to , 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788 would be appreciated.www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019