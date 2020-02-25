Newsday Notices
Millie Ingargiola

Millie Ingargiola Notice
INGARGIOLA - Millie of N. Merrick, NY on February 21, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Nancy Hauck, Diane Palmer (Murray), and FrankJ. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Bryan (Noni), Adam, Amanda (Bryan), and Alison (Kevin). Proud great-grand-mother of Kayla, Michael, Ellie, Adrianna, Ava, and Hayden. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 9 am - 11 am, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS Pkwy) East Meadow, NY. Religious Service will be held at 11 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
