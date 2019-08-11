Home

Lt. Colonel Milton Burman

BURMAN - Lt. Colonel Milton passed away August 2nd at 96. He fought in WWII in the Pacific, including as a "P-61 Black Widow" pilot in the Elite 418th Night Fighter Squadron that liberated the Philippines, worked in intelligence in the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross among his many medals and 11 campaign stars. After retiring he spent every hour he could flying his beloved Cherokee Warrior, and at 83, to do his share after 9/11, began serving as a Civil Air Patrol pilot for homeland security, where he was appointed Colonel. He was still going to the gym every morning, riding a bike and lifting weights until his death. He is survived by his daughter Linda Burton & grand- daughter Tara Isabella Burton. Funeral at Calverton National Cemetery August 14th 2PM.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2019
