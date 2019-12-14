Home

Milton H. Contos

Milton H. Contos Notice
CONTOS - Milton H. of East Islip, LI, on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Contos. Loving father of Ann T. Carlson (Gary), Harry Contos (Rosa), Paul Contos (Cindy) and Milton Contos (Debbie). Cherished grandfather of ten and great grandfather of two. Dear brother of Mary Minas, Michael Contos and the late Cally Diacantonis and Paul Contos. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). A religious service will be held at the Funeral Home, Tuesday 10:00AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Monday 2:00PM until 4:00PM & 7:00PM until 9:00PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Dec. 14, 2019
